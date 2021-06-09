Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 gets a price cut in India

Back when it launched in India in September 2020, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was priced at Rs 1,49,999. And now Samsung has announced a price cut for its premium foldable smartphone of Rs 15,000 which brings down the price of the device to Rs 1,34,999.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is available available in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colours. It is currently available for purchase on Samsung’s own website and select retailers. In some other markets, the colour of the hinge can also be customized. Only a 256GB storage configuration is available, which can not be expanded via a micro SD card.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specs and features

This is Samsung’s second flagship foldable that comes with a 7.6-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate on the inside. On the outside, there is a 6.2-inch HD+ Super AMOLED flex screen on the outside. The folding display is now made of ultra-thin glass instead of plastic. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC so you also get 5G connectivity with this device. It is paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB storage.

The device comes with three cameras, which is located at the top-left on the rear of the device. you will be able to access the same cameras when it’s both folded and unfolded. You get a primary 12MP camera with an f/1.8 aperture. This is followed by an ultra-wide lens of 12MP and a telephoto lens of 12MP. Selfies are handled by a 10MP shooter. Powering the Z Fold 2 is a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charge support via Type-C port. It also supports wireless charging and reverse wireless charging as well.

The device offers flex mode to take advantage of the foldable screen. with this, you get app continuity that gives you expanded usability with both the screens when needed.