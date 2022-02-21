Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset goes official in India

Audio player loading…

Samsung has launched three ultra-premium tablets in the Indian market. These tablets are a part of the Galaxy Tab S8 series which was introduced during the Unpacked 2022 held on February 9 which saw the South Korean company also introduce the Galaxy S22 lineup as well.

The lineup comprises three different tablets – Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The Galaxy Tab S8 sports an 11-inch display while the Tab S8 Plus comes with a 12.4-inch display and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with a 14.6-inch display. The Tab S8 Ultra is probably the biggest and the most powerful Android tablet available as of now in the market.

The trio of tablets is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and come equipped with ultra-wide front cameras, a three-microphone setup, and intelligent auto-framing technology offering a professional-grade video calling experience.

Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra price and availability in India

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus come in three colour options - Graphite, Silver and Pink Gold colours while the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is available in Graphite colour variant only. Pricing of the three tablets is as below

Price of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series in India Variant Price Wi-Fi only variant Price 5G variant Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (8GB + 128 GB) Rs. 58,999 Rs. 70,999 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus (8GB + 256 GB) Rs. 74,999 Rs. 87,999 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (12GB + 256 GB) Rs. 108,999 Rs. 122,999

These tablets will be up for pre-order on Samsung.com and all other leading Samsung authorized partners including Amazon India starting February 22 through March 10.

In terms of launch offers, Samsung is offering a keyboard cover worth Rs. 22,999 for free with all the tablets and apart from No cost EMI, the company is also offering an instant cashback on HDFC cards of Rs. 10,000 on the purchase of Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Rs. 8,000 on Tab S8 Plus and Rs. 7,000 on Galaxy Tab S8.

Additionally, Samsung will also host a live pre-booking event on its in-house live e-commerce platform called SamsungLive on February 21 at 6 PM. The company says that the customers booking one of these tabs during the live event will be eligible for additional exciting benefits and exclusive limited period offers in addition to the pre-book offers.

Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features and specifications

The Galaxy Tab S8 lineup can easily be called the holy grail of Android tablets and are the only worthy rivals of the iPads from Apple. When it comes to Android tablets, Samsung has enjoyed a lead by a fair margin and the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup only extends its supremacy further.

The stock variant Galaxy Tab S8 comes with an 11-inch WQXGA LTPS TFT display with 276 ppi of pixel density. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with support for up to 1TB via a micro-SD card. This 5G tablet houses a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor coupled with a 6MP ultra-wide shooter. It has a 12MP camera for those video calls.

The Galaxy Tab S8 comes with a side-mounted physical fingerprint sensor and draws power from an 8,000mAh battery with 45W Fast Charging.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus comes with a larger 12.4-inch WQXGA+ (2,800x1,752 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 266 ppi pixel density up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is also available with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It comes with the same dual rear camera setup as the Galaxy Tab S8 but for video calls the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus houses a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and draws power from a 10,090mAh battery with 45W Fast Charging.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features a massive 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2,960x1,848 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 240ppi of pixel density and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC from Qualcomm. It comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor and a 6MP ultra-wide shooter while on the front it has a couple of 12MP cameras housed in a tiny notch.

The Tab S8 Ultra comes with an 11,200mAh battery that supports 45W Fast Charging and has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

