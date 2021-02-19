Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus gets Mystic Navy hue in India

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus last year and it has now brought in a new refreshed look to the device. Calling it so might be a long shot for now, but we hear that the company plans to give the tab a new Mystic Blue hue for India.

Additionally, Samsung has also pushed a new update on the tablet which introduces One UI 3 software. The newest device update from Samsung also improves the S Pen features of the tablet.

Besides the Mysic Navy, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is also available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic Silver colours. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 has an instant HDFC bank cash back of Rs 9,000 while the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus has an offer of Rs 10,000. This brings the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 to Rs 54,999 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus to Rs 69,999.

Besides this, there is a Rs 10,000 discount on keyboard cover and Rs 7,000 discount on Galaxy Buds Plus.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus: Specs

On the front end of things, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 comes with an 11-inch LCD panel with quad-speaker setup and audio from AKG and Dolby Atmos. While the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus comes with a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display that has 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR10+ compliance. The tabs feature a resolution of 1752 x 2800.

Such large displays need large batteries to support them, hence it comes with 8,000mAh battery on the Tab S7 and a 10,900mAh battery on the Tab S7 Plus. And such large batteries need quick charging time hence the inclusion of 45W fast charging technology.

Both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus run using Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset which makes them top of the line devices. It features 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 3.0 storage as well.

In terms of cameras the Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus come with dual-rear camera modules. The primary among these cameras have a 13-megapixel sensor and are accompanied by a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with a ultra-wide lens. It also features an 8-megapixel front snapper.