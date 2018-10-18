Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 arrives in India to rival the Apple iPad Pro

Samsung has launched their latest flagship tablet -- the Galaxy Tab S4 -- in India. As the name suggests, the 10.5-inch tablet succeeds the Galaxy Tab S3 and brings tons of new additions in terms of software features and hardware.

It has a 10.5-inch 2560x1600p Super AMOLED display, Snapdagon 835 chipset with 4GB of RAM AND 64GB storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card of upto 512GB.

There's a 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera. It runs on Android 8.1 and it is powered by a 7,300mAh battery. You'll also get the S Pen stylus included in the box, a one-up on Apple which charges you extra for its Pencil.

There are four, AKG-tuned speakers which support Dolby Atmos for a surround sound experience. The Tab S4 measures 249.3 x 164.3 x 7.1mm and weighs between 482g (for the Wi-Fi-only model) and 483g (for the Wi-Fi + LTE model).

That makes it taller, thicker and heavier than the Galaxy Tab S3 (which has a smaller 9.7-inch display), and also thicker and heavier (but not as tall or wide) as the iPad Pro 10.5.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

New productivity features, but old internals

Samsung says the tablet is made for "Supertasking", but note that the keyboard cover, POGO charging doc are not included in the box. You need to buy the accessories to help convert it into a hybrid machine.

The company launched a separate Book Cover Keyboard, which is primarily a detachable keyboard and also doubled as a cover. It also provides support for Samsung Dex, allowing users to pair a traditional Bluetooth mouse and an Note 9 like expansive windows like experience using a USB to HDMI converter.

There is a cost though, and the Book Cover Keyboard price is Rs 7499.

However, as much as Samsung is highlighting the computing-like functionality of its new slate, it's an undeniable fact that the chipset onboard is dated. The Snapdragon 835 was launched at the end of 2016, and has since been largely replaced by the Snapdragon 845.

It's a strange choice for a premium tablet, especially when it rivals the iPad Pro with A10X bionic chip. That said, paired with 4GB of RAM, the Android interface should still run well.

There's also no fingerprint scanner or physical home button on the front, but the Tab S4 does come with an Iris Scanner to ensure there is a level of biometric tech on offer.

Price availability and offers

The Galaxy Tab S4 is launched at a price of Rs 57,900 and will be available from October 18, 2018 onwards in Black and Gray colors on Samsung Online Shop and leading offline retail stores. It will also be available on Amazon, online exclusive partner from October 20, 2018 onwards.

As an introductory offer, you can buy the device and get Rs 5000 cashback on HDFC Bank Credit Cards, and EMI on HDFC Bank Debit Cards and Consumer Durable Loans.

Galaxy Tab S4 customers on Jio 4G, would be entitled to get instant cashback of Rs 2,750 on recharging with Rs 198 or Rs 299 plan. They would also get double data benefits on every recharge for the next 4 recharges, giving them the freedom to enjoy streaming cricket, music, video and much more.