Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note10 now come with benefits of up to Rs 29,000

Samsung’s latest flagships, the Galaxy S10 and the Note10 series will come with benefits of up to Rs 29,000 as a part of its #GalaxyTurns10 celebration. These offers will go on till the end of the year.

Samsung is celebrating 10 years of Galaxy this year with a bunch of offers on its smartphones and accessories that are frequently bought together, making them much better combo packages.

For the Samsung Galaxy S10 series, consumers will receive an instant cashback of Rs 8,000 with HDFC Bank cardholders eligible for an additional Rs 6,000 cashback. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active can be bought alongside for Rs 4,990, instead of the usual Rs 19,900.

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy Note10 series can also be bought with a cashback of Rs 6,000 when purchased using an HDFC debit or credit card. The Galaxy Watch Active can be bought for Rs 4,990 even with the Note10, bringing to total benefits to almost Rs 21,000.

These offers are valid from November 28 to December 31, 2019 which is one of the longer sale durations we have seen. The combos can be bought on the Samsung e-Store, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata CliQ and some retailers.

Interestingly, we already have a lot of leaked information about the next generation of Samsung Galaxy products, including the S11 series, the S10 Lite and the Note10 Lite.