Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 with QNRG security chipset launched in South Korea

After various leaks and rumours, Samsung has finally launched the Galaxy Quantum 2 in collaboration with SK Telecom. The successor to last year’s Quantum phone, the Quantum 2 comes with a new QRNG security chipset, Snapdragon 855+ SoC and 120Hz refresh rate screen.

The phone is exclusively available in South Korea right now, but it is rumoured that the Quantum 2 could be rebranded as Galaxy A82 for the rest of the world. The Galaxy A82 though may not come with a QRNG chipset.

This QRNG chipset adds a layer of security to the device. It stands for Quantum Random Number Generator chip and is the smallest of its kind. This chip generates unpredictable random codes using the noise from an LED and a CMOS sensor. This code is further to secure banking apps thus making your accounts safe and secure.

Samsung is collaborating with various banks like Shinhan Bank, Standard Chartered Bank Korea, 11Street, T World, SK Pay, PASS, and T Membership in the country to utilize the QRNG chipset present on the Quantum 2 phone. In future, Samsung's own credit card will also make use of the QNRG chipset present in the Quantum 2 phone.

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 specifications and features

The Galaxy Quantum 2 comes with a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM. Though the phone comes with 128GB of internal storage, it supports memory expansion of up to 1TB via a micro-SD card.

As for the optics, the phone comes with a triple camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. This setup is capable of offering 10X optical zoom and optical image stabilization.

On the front, there is a 10-megapixel selfie camera housed in an infinity-O display. The phone draws power from a 4,500 mAh battery pack that supports 25W fast charging; however, Samsung is shipping a 15W charger in the box.

Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, GPS, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, Samsung Pay (with MST), USB Type-C port, and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

On the software front, Galaxy Quantum 2 runs Android 11-based One UI out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 is priced at KRW 699,600(~Rs 47,100) for the 6GB/128G variant. The phone will be available for pre-orders starting today till April 19 and the shipments will start from April 23.

The phone ships in White, Gray, and Light Violet colour options. Samsung is also offering a pair of Galaxy Buds live and a transparent cover to all the pre-booking orders.

Via- Sammobile

