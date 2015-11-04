Samsung Galaxy On5 & On7 Hands-on

Samsung has launched two new smartphones in Indian market ahead of Diwali. While Samsung Galaxy On5 is sub-Rs 10,000 4G-enabled phone the Galaxy On7 is priced close to Rs 11,000. Both these phones will be facing tough competition from devices from Micromax, Xiaomi, Motorola and Lenovo.

As a matter of fact, even Samsung had only a few days ago, launched a Tizen-based smartphone the Z3, which is priced at Rs 8,490.

India is an extremely price sensitive market and customers looking to buy a smartphone of about Rs 10,000 are extremely value conscious. In the launch presentation, Samsung made it abundantly clear that they were targetting the youth and always connected consumers through both these phones. So with the Galaxy On5 and On7 have a competitive edge? We bring our first impressions about the phone.

First things first, both these devices are retailing exclusively via Flipkart. In terms of design, both the Samsung Galaxy On5 and On7 follow the same design philosophy that we have seen in the other mid-range Samsung Galaxy phones. Both the phones ooze premium-ness thanks to the all metallic frame. Even though the back panel is made of plastic it does not look or feel cheap. The phone feels quite nice in the hands.

Coming specifically to Samsung Galaxy On7, the phones comes with 5.5-inch display that takes up most of the front. Just below the display are two touch sensitive buttons and the physical button for home. In flagship smartphones of the Galaxy series this home button doubles up as a fingerprint scanner.

On the right you will find the power button and the left panel houses the volume rocker. The USB port is placed on the bottom panel while the back has the 13MP camera and the familiar Samsung logo. To me the main eye sore was the physical button. Wish that Samsung could have done away with the same for the On Series.

Coming over to the performance of the Samsung ​Galaxy On7, from whatever time we managed to spend with the phone it looks to be a smooth performer. It runs on Android 5.1 OS and packs in Snapdragon 410 along with 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. You can add a microSD card to add up to 128GB storage but for that you will have to forgo a SIM slot.

The smartphone comes with 720p display which is bright and colourful. The phone comes with 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. Though we were not able to extensively test out the rear camera as the launch event was indoors. The 5MP front camera performs satisfactorily. The phone comes with 3,000mAh battery.

Moving on to Samsung Galaxy On5, the phone supports 5-inch screen. Apart, from that it offers the same form factor as on-board the Galaxy On7. It is 8.5 mm thick and weighs 149 grams.

The Samsung Galaxy On5, comes with a 1.3GHz quad-core Exynos processor along with 1.5GB of RAM. It also comes with 8GB built-in storage, which is expandable by up to 128GB via microSD card. It runs on Android 5.1 along with a layer of TouchWiz UI. In terms of performance, the phone also runs quite smoothly. There is an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera, whcih we shall be testing out extensively in our review. It comes with 2,600mAh battery.

Apart from this, both these phones come pre-loaded with Samsung My Galaxy App and Mix Radio. They also support an "Ultra Data Saving Mode" that is powered by Opera and helps users in saving data on the go.