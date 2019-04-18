Samsung Galaxy Fold could launch in India by May 2019

Samsung's blue-eyed boy, the Galaxy Fold is perhaps the most exciting smartphones of 2019 and has been doing rounds of the internet as and when more people get access to the product. If a new report is to be believed, the Galaxy Fold is going to be available in India sometime in May this year. While the Fold will officially be available in the US starting April 26, the UK and Europe will only get it from May 3.

According to a report by BGR India which cites anonymous sources, Samsung is zeroing in on a date for the launch of Galaxy Fold in India. As of now, there's no official information regarding a possible launch date. Having said that, the launch of the Samsung foldable phone is confirmed as DJ Koh, CEO of Samsung Electronics revealed in an interview that Samsung will indeed launch their "newest technology innovation" in India.

The Galaxy Fold was unveiled in March and is Samsung's first foldable phone that is going to be available commercially very soon. The phone has three screens- a small 4.6-inch Super AMOLED display on the front and a large 7.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel when the phone is unfolded. Naturally, it is Samsung's most expensive phone ever and comes with a price tag of 1,980 USD which roughly translates to Rs 1,37,750. We expect Samsung to price it around the same mark when the Galaxy Fold launches in India.

Durability issues escalate on Galaxy Fold

With reviewers getting their hands on the Galaxy Fold just days back, various reports now indicate that the Galaxy Fold isn't as durable as it feels in the hand. Publications like The Verge, Android Central along with a bunch of YouTube video creators have revealed that the primary screen on their review units has stopped working and in one case, is continuously flickering.

Samsung has released a statement on the issue and promises to inspect the said review units for further details. "A limited number of early Galaxy Fold samples were provided to media for review. We have received a few reports regarding the main display on the samples provided. We will thoroughly inspect these units in person to determine the cause of the matter," Samsung said in the statement.

It also added that the Galaxy Fold comes pre-installed with a protective film which, if removed, may cause damage to the primary display. Samsung assures that it will "ensure this information is clearly delivered to our customers."