Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 renders address many problems from the first one

Samsung’s second flagship foldable, the Galaxy Fold 2 is likely to be announced later this year alongside the next-gen Note lineup . Some imaginative concept renders have been created to visualize what the phone could look like.

Ben Geskin, a popular concept designer created a couple of concepts renders of the Galaxy Fold 2, based on the rumours and leaks that have been pouring in. Ross Young, founder of DisplaySearch shared more insight into the upcoming foldable phone. He gave out the key specifications and design details of the Galaxy Fold 2, which formed the basis of these renders.

This might be the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 🙏(render based on latest leaks) pic.twitter.com/TK8Ex9XvYUApril 20, 2020

Quick observations include a hole-punch display on both the screens, a quad-camera array and a silo for the S-pen. The inclusion of a stylus on a canvas this big does make a lot of sense.

The display on the outside covers almost the entire fascia, unlike the original Galaxy Fold. The concept images show that Fold 2 comes with pretty thin bezels, which may not be completely reflected in the final product. The designer has used the camera setup from the Galaxy S20+, a quad-rear camera setup with an LED flash.

According to Ross Young , the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a 7.59-inch internal display with 2,213 x 1,689 resolution. This could be the first foldable phone to feature a high 120Hz refresh rate. The external display will be a 6.23-inch OLED panel with 2,267 x 819 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Just like the Z Flip, we expect the Fold 2 to move to an Ultra-Thin Glass implementation from the current fragile plastic display.