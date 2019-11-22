Samsung Galaxy A71 leaks point to an Infinity-O display and quad-cameras

The next wave of Samsung mid-rangers is upon us, which started with the Galaxy A51, and now it’s the Galaxy A71, which has been fully leaked and rendered.

Samsung brought a new naming scheme to its A series of mid-rangers, earlier this year. Their minor updates added an “s” suffix, and the bigger updates add a unit to the final name. The Samsung Galaxy A71 succeeds the A70 and the A70s, bringing a new design to the front and adding a camera to the rear.

These renders were shared by @OnLeaks, the reputed leakster, and give us a good idea about what to expect from the Samsung Galaxy A71. The most noticeable change comes with the display, as it sports a center-placed punch-hole Infinity-O display, making it one of the first devices after the Note10 to do so. Its predecessors had a conventional Infinity-U waterdrop notch.

This allows the display to attain a higher screen-to-body ratio. Coming in at 6.7-inches, the Galaxy A71 is one of the biggest displays on a non-flagship Samsung device. An optical in-display fingerprint scanner is also likely to be present here.

The other significant change comes with the cameras. The A70s brought a 64MP camera to Samsung’s mid-rangers, and the Galaxy A71 will add one more camera to the mix, bringing the total up to four. It will follow a design similar to the M30s with a big camera island, with the sensors arranged in an L-formation. The renders also suggest a camera bump.

The bottom has a loudspeaker grille, a USB Type-C port, and a headphone jack, while all the buttons are on the right side. Internal specifications powering the Samsung Galaxy A71 have not been detailed, but it should at least match the A70s, if not improve upon them.

For reference, the Galaxy A70s was powered by the Snapdragon 675 chipset with 6GB of RAM, housed a big 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, and was one of the first Samsung smartphones with a 64MP primary camera, followed by an ultrawide and a depth sensor.