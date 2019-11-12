Samsung Galaxy A51 shown-off in new render images with four cameras

Samsung Galaxy A51 has made an appearance yet again, this time courtesy of new render images. Samsung has been hard at it, populating its budget and mid-range series with phones this year. The company's Galaxy A-series phones debuted in February earlier this year, and Galaxy A50s followed the A50 in September.

Just a week back, we reported about a possible successor to the Galaxy A50 and A50s, and the new information falls in line with the leaks and rumors around Galaxy A51.

In a series of renders published by PriceBaba in collaboration with OnLeaks, the Galaxy A51 breaks cover with a quad-camera setup and a punch-hole screen on the front. The report also notes that Samsung has started mass-producing the Galaxy A51 at its facility in Greater Noida, India and the phone could hit the shelves early-2020.

Samsung Galaxy A51 leaked specifications & features

Samsung Galaxy A51 is expected to feature a punch-hole notch design for the selfie camera positioned at the top-center. The phone has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, and it's sleek profile measures 8.5mm at its thickest point (camera bump).

Since the Galaxy A50s has an in-display fingerprint sensor, we expect the A51 to follow suit.

From the renders, we can make out that the Galaxy A51 has a quad-camera setup on the back assisted by an LED flash, housed in a rounded rectangle module. The primary camera is said to use a 48MP sensor, followed by a 12MP wide-angle lens, 12MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, and a 5MP depth sensor.

The Galaxy A51 is expected to be powered by the homegrown Exynos 9611 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. The phone runs Samsung OneUI 2.0 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

It has a 4,000mAh battery, which we hope supports fast charging as with previous models.