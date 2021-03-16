Samsung Display targets gaming markets with OLED panels

Samsung Display has announced that it will aggressively expand its presence in the gaming smartphone and laptop markets with OLED (organic light-emitting diode) displays optimized for high-resolution gaming content.

Samsung Display, a major display maker, said its 6.78-inch OLED panel is being used in Asus’ Republic of Gamers (ROG) Phone 5 launched last week, and it aims to sell more OLED displays to those who make gaming IT devices.

Samsung has also supplied 15.6-inch UHD OLED panels to top gaming laptops, including Razer.

"Our OLED Display has valuable features befitting premium gaming content, such as fast response time and less blue light emissions," Lee Ho-jung, vice president of Samsung Display's mobile display product planning team, was quoted as saying in a company statement.

Better protection for eye with new Samsung OLED panel

Samsung said its OLED laptop display panel is made especially for games with fast frame transitions.

The company said its latest display supports a refresh rate of 120Hz or higher, and is specialized for game content with fast screen switching, and obtained 'Seamless Display' certification from SGS, and has been recognized for its seamless and natural image quality.

It claimed its OLED panel recorded the highest specifications in the industry in two categories, with a blur length of less than 0.7 millimeter and motion picture response time of less than 11 milliseconds.

Samsung Display panel also earned an “Eye Care Display” certification from SGS for reducing blue light emission to 6.5%, offering better eye protection to users.

Adaptive frequency tech in Samsung OLED panel

In addition, Samsung Display said that its 'OLED for gaming' display is able to incorporate Adaptive Frequency technology in smartphones, which optimally distributes available power by the type of application in use at any given moment, and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) technology in laptops, which automatically adjusts the refresh rate according to the video content in each and every frame.

Samsung Display entered OLED panel segment in 2019, and has been supplying 15.6-inch UHD OLED panels to major global producers. Also, the Blade Stealth 13, unveiled last year by Razer, features a Samsung Display 13.3-inch FHD OLED panel.

