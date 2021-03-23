Samsung could launch a dual-foldable phone later this year

There is no doubt that Samsung holds the pole position when it comes to foldable devices. And while the company has had successful runs with both Z fold and Z flip design, “What next” has been the constant question.

We’ve had teasers around a couple of rollable phones from LG and OPPO each. However, Samsung seems to have got different plans. In a bid to widen the lead, the South Korean company is reportedly planning to launch a new smartphone featuring a dual foldable design.

According to a report from Nikkei Asia , this new phone could be one of the multiple variants that we’ve come across and may come with a couple of hinges to support the dual-folding display.

The sources in the report suggest that Samsung is positive about launching the said phone by the end of this year even though the company is facing a chipset crunch that could possibly derail the launch of one of its annual flagships.

Galaxy Note lineup to be replaced by the foldable phones?

Interestingly, the report also states that Samsung will indeed release the successor of the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip foldable phones. Now coupled with the dual-foldable screen phone, it could be three foldable phones from Samsung’s stable this year. Now, that surely puts Samsung in pole position with foldable devices.

That being said, there were rumours that Samsung was planning to do away with the Note series as the increasing display sizes on the regular S series has gradually diminished the difference between both the flagships from the company.

Now that the foldable phones are capable of offering a larger display, it is natural for Samsung to replace the Note series with the foldable phone lineup. And this move can offer the much-needed demarcation between both the flagship series from Samsung.

The report from Nikkei also hints that Samsung is betting big on its foldable phone line up. Since the company wants it to replace the Note series, Samsung has set the target of over a million foldable phone shipments every year.

