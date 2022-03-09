Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen set for direct OTT release

Audio player loading…

The poster of actor Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen was out today, and the makers also announced that the film will have a direct premiere on OTT.

Sharmaji Namkeen will start to stream on Amazon Prime Video from March 31.

"Aa rahe hai Sharmaji, humare life me lagane tadka ✨#SharmajiNamkeenOnPrime, World Premiere, March 31 on @PrimeVideoIN (sic)," Farhan Akhtar who is one of the producers of the film tweeted today. Others connected with the film and the streamer also have put out info of the film's release date on their social media handles.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey of MacGuffin Pictures, the family entertainer also features Paresh Rawal, Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar, among others.

Paresh Rawal steps into Rishi Kapoor's shoes

Sharmaji Namkeen is the first Hindi movie where two actors – Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal - have been used to play one character.

Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020. As it happened, he had shot for most of Sharmaji Namkeen with Juhi Chawla. But a few portions remained incomplete. So the makers had veteran Paresh Rawal step in and complete the portions of Rishi Kapoor.

Manish Menghani, Head, Content licensing, Prime Video said in a statement: "Sharmaji Namkeen is a truly special film and humble tribute to the acting prowess and cinematic brilliance of the late Rishi Kapoor and a testament to the immeasurable talent of Paresh Rawal."

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The film is said to be funny coming-of-age story. It is “a relatable and heartwarming story of self-realization and discovery,” the makers say.

The story follows the journey of a retired man who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a women’s kitty circle.

Ritesh Sidhwani, Co-Founder, Excel Entertainment said, “We are humbled and thankful to work with the legendary actor, the late Rishi Kapoor, for this epic family entertainer, which remains his last onscreen portrayal. The movie is our tribute to his commanding stardom and charm."