RHA TrueConnect wireless earbuds are primed to pummel Apple’s AirPods

After making some serious headway in the development of wired headphones, RHA is now turning its attention to the true wireless form factor popularized by the Apple AirPods. The result is the all-new RHA TrueConnect.

The new wireless earbuds, which borrow some design cues from Apple’s in-ears but offer improved audio and battery life performance, are available to pre-order starting today for $169/£149 (around AU$240) and will start shipping on October 18.

That said, the RHA TrueConnect sport a 5-hour standalone battery life with up to four additional charges from the re-charging case for a total of 25 hours, can be charged to 50% in 15 minutes and support the Bluetooth 5.0 standard.

The headphones will offer a noise isolating design and IPX5 sweat- and splash-protection, plus RHA says that its extended-stem design should offer improved call quality while single-tap controls on each earbud can be used to play/pause, skip and summon your phone or tablet's personal assistant.

If they offer anything close to the performance of RHA's popular wired headphones, they stand a very good chance of becoming the best true wireless earbuds on the market ... at least until the Apple AirPods 2 hit shelves in 2019.