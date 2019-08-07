Reliance Jio's new tariff plans reveal attractive data offers for Prime members

After almost 9 months of free services, Reliance Jio’s free offers and services will come to an end. Before reaching the start of the last month of the free services, the company recently announced its plan for existing Jio users. In case you plan to retain you Reliance Jio SIM, you will have to subscribe to one of the tariffs. To get the best services from your Jio SIM, you can subscribe to the Prime member ship for just Rs. 99.

You can subscribe to Jio Prime membership starting March 1 onwards till March 31. Although Mukesh Ambani announced only one plan of Rs. 303 per month, you still have some other plans to choose from.

According to a recent report from Moneycontrol referring a CLSA note, Reliance Jio Prime members will also have additional plans. These plans are aimed to provide a long duration data allowance, including plans at Rs. 999 valid for 60 days offering 60GB of data, Rs. 1,999 valid for 90 days offering 125GB of data, Rs. 4,999 valid for 180 days offering 350GB of data, and Rs. 9,999 valid for 360 days offering 750GB of data. All the above plans come without the daily limitation on high-speed data.

"As per our discussion with channel partners and retailers, Reliance Jio has revealed more tariff plans under the "Jio Prime Program" that requires one-time membership charge of Rs 99 to be paid before March 31, 2017," said CLSA in a note.

The existing Jio users can opt for Prime subscriptions from Wednesday till March 31, 2017. Those who do not own a Jio SIM can also avail the Prime membership if they get a Jio connection before March 31. After the end of free services, Reliance Jio subscribers won't be able to avail the services at Rs. 303 per month.