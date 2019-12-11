Reliance Jio scraps the cheapest JioPhone prepaid recharge plan

Reliance Jio has been going through a bit of a rough patch, where it had to hike its tariffs across the board. The latest casualty to this is the JioPhone prepaid recharge plans.

The Indian telecom sector isn’t having a good time, with all of the remaining entities struggling, and eventually resorting to an increase in tariffs to continue functioning. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea did not shy away from hikes and were soon joined by Jio. India’s race to be the country with the cheapest mobile data rates came at a cost.

While Jio had already increased its mobile data rates earlier this year, it seems like JioPhone recharge plans will also be getting more expensive. As seen on its website, the Rs 49 base plan, which came with 1GB of 4G data, 50 SMSes, and unlimited calls to Jio users, has been removed.

The new cheapest plan is priced at Rs 75 and was introduced only in October. For the price, users get 100mb of daily 4G data, 50 SMSes, unlimited calls to other Jio users, and 500 minutes of calls to non-Jio networks. This plan has a validity of 28 days.

Additional all-in-one plans for the JioPhone were also introduced, priced at Rs 125, 155 and 185. All of them have a 28-day validity and come with 500 minutes of FUP calls. The main difference is in the amount of daily 4G data. The Rs 125 plan offers 500mb of daily data, 1GB for the Rs 155 plan, and 2GB for the Rs 185 plan.