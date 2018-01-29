Reliance Jio reportedly in talks with HMD Global to launch 4G Nokia 3310

Reliance Jio could soon partner with HMD Global to launch the upgraded Nokia 3310 4G in India. As per a report from Digit, an unnamed source has revealed that the telco is in talks with HMD Global about the same. Also, Jio is supposed to bundle calling and data offers with the Nokia 3310 4G.

The 2G variant of the Nokia 3310 was first launched at MWC 2017, which later got upgraded to 3G. Later, a new 4G variant of the feature phone was spotted on TENNA certification website. The new 4G variant is expected to debut at the MWC 2018, however, there’s no official confirmation of the same, yet.

The upcoming 3310 4G could be the phone that Jio is aiming to launch with its services in India. Moreover, the report suggests that HMD Global is looking to bring back the much loved Nokia devices such as the N-Gage and E72 with 4G connectivity.

Reliance Jio is said to be interested in providing carrier partnership for these legacy devices, when the launch in India.

It is also said that Jio might also kill the existing JioPhone to replace it with a second-gen model. However, there is no official confirmation about the same from Jio.

Although, there is no official confirmation about the partnership from Jio or HMD Global, it would be worth watching how India’s largest 4G telco ties up with India’s beloved Nokia.