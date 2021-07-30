RedmiBook India launch specs leaked ahead of launch

The RedmiBook is to be launched in India in a few days and new leaks have shared the specifications of the expected device. Officially up until now, Xiaomi has only confirmed that the Redmibook will be launched in India on August 3, and no other details of the device have been shared.

And now in a new leak by tipster Yogesh Brar, has revealed the specs of the RedmiBook laptop that Xiaomi is readying up to launch in India. The tipster has even shared the expected pricing of the upcoming device. And going by the specs revealed the upcoming device could be a RedmiBook 15.

RedmiBook 15: Specs and features

According to the leaks from the tipster, the RedmiBook 15 could feature a 15.6-inch display with full-HD (1920 x 1080) resolution. This is the primary reason for deducing that the laptop might be called the RedmiBook 15. Furthermore, the leak suggests that the laptop could have an LCD panel.

On the inside, the laptop has been leaked to feature Intel 11th Gen Core i3 and Core i5 processor options. Alongside this, the laptop will come with 8GB of RAM. For storage, the laptop will use PCIe SSD that will be available in two storage options of 256GB and 512GB. For OS the RedmiBook will with Windows 10 which Microsoft has assured will be upgradable to Windows 11.

In terms of connectivity, the RedmiBook will apparently come with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0. The RedmiBook 15 is expected to feature an HD webcam. It is also expected to feature two 2W speakers which may have a stereo configuration.

According to the leaks, the RedmiBook 15 is expected to have the same combination of ports as the current Mi Notebook laptops. This would include a USB Type-C 3.1, USB Type-A, USB 2.0, HDMI, and a 3.5mm audio port. This present set to leaks does not mention any details about the battery, but it does mention that it will come with a 65W charger, which could potentially support fast charging.

The tipster claims the RedmiBook 15 is expected to be priced under Rs 50,000 which is rather competitive pricing in terms of the presently available thin and light laptops and upcoming ones. Xiaomi has confirmed that the RedmiBook will be available in Charcoal Black colour.