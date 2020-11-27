Redmi Watch is Xiaomi’s new affordable smartwatch with 7 days battery life

Redmi Watch is the first-ever smartwatch from the brand launched last night along with the new Redmi Note 9 series smartphones. With the launch of Redmi Watch, the company is continuing to foray into the affordable wearable segment.

Currently, the Redmi Smart Band is having a fitness tracker dubbed the Redmi Band under the wearable portfolio. The Redmi Watch will join as the second member of the family. Just like most of the Xiaomi products, the Redmi Watch is priced aggressively which makes it affordable for most people.

Redmi Watch features and specs

The Redmi Watch offers a 1.4-inch colour LCD screen with 320 x 320 pixels resolution. It is a touch screen display with 2.5D tempered glass on top of the screen. You also get a button on the side of the watch which can be used to turn on/off and also to operate the watch. The Redmi Watch comes in three colour options Black, Blue, and White. Apart from the regular Watch colour options, you also get five strap colour options. The straps of the watch are made up of skin-friendly material.

Further, the Redmi Watch harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 with support for both Android and iOS devices. The watch is very light and weighs just 35 grams and has a thickness of 10.9mm. You also get more than 120 watch faces. The watch can track up to seven sports mode and there there is a regular set of fitness features such as heart rate minoring, sleep monitoring, stand monitoring, and breathing exercise.

On a single charge, the Redmi Watch is said to last for seven days and the charging takes around two hours to fuel up the 230mAh battery. In China, the Redmi Watch also gets Xiao AI voice assistant and NFC support for payments and use in bus and subway transportation. Sensors onboard include optical heart rate sensor, six-axis sensor, geomagnetic sensor, and ambient light sensor.

The Redmi Watch can also control the music that’s being played on the phone. Other features include alarm clock, timer, stopwatch, weather, find phone, flashlight, compass, message app, call reminder, message reminder, activity reminder, high heart rate reminder. And lastly, the Redmi Band is also 5ATM water-resistant.

Redmi Watch price and availability

The Redmi Watch is priced at 269 yuan in China which is around Rs 3,000. It will go on sale in China starting December 1. The Redmi Watch is rumoured to enter the global market soon however, there is no exact timeline.

