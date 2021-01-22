Redmi Note 9 series all set to get Android 11 update

Xiaomi is rather prompt when it comes to pushing out updates for their top of the line smartphones. And the Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone launched recently with Android 10 based MIUI 12.

And now it seems like the company is ready to release a new update for the Redmi Note 9 series of smartphones that will implement Android 11. This is great news considering all the new updates Android 11 brings over its previous version.

According to an Mi forum post (which has since been removed) the Redmi Note 9 series smartphones will be getting MIUI 12 Beta Stable v12.0.3.0.RJWINXM based on Android 11. There is no apparent ETA for the update though from the company, but it does mention that all variants of the Redmi Note 9 series will receive the update.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is the first device in the entire series’ history to be 5G-capable, thanks to the new Snapdragon 750G chipset. It also moves to a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making it one of the cheapest phones to do so. It sports the same AdaptiveSync technology that debuted on the Mi 10T range, allowing the display to scale between six different refresh rate levels to achieve better efficiency.

It is also the cheapest phone with a 108MP camera by quite a margin, marking the debut of the new 1/1.52-inch Samsung ISOCELL HM2 image sensor with 9-in-1 pixel-binning. It is paired with a 13MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front is a 16MP selfie shooter. Other specs include a 4,820mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The rest of the features include IP53 water-resistance, 360-degree ambient light sensing, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a free antimicrobial case and screen protector.

Redmi Note 9 5G

The Redmi Note 9 5G is amongst the most affordable 5G phones currently available, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. The rest of the specs are standard fare, with a 6.53-inch display with 60Hz refresh rate, a 48MP triple camera on the rear and a 5,000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 9 4G

The affordable Redmi Note 9 4G opts for the modest Snapdragon 662 chipset along with a minimum of 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A 48MP camera runs the show, flanked by an ultra-wide lens and a depth sensor. The big talking point is the 6,000mAh battery — the largest ever on a Redmi Note. 18W fast charging is also supported.