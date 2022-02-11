Redmi Note 11 with 90Hz display, quad rear cameras goes on sale in India today

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi’s much-awaited mid-range phone Redmi Note 11 was launched in India a couple of days back. This value for money smartphone comes with an AMOLED display, 90 Hz refresh rate, quad rear camera setup, 5000 mAh battery pack and 33W fast charging.

The phone doesn’t come with 5G connectivity and hence targets users who are looking for a 4G phone with a Qualcomm SoC – the Redmi Note 11 could be one of the ideal devices to invest in.

While the company had announced the Redmi Note 11 and the Note 11S, the stock variant Redmi Note 11 goes on sale starting today.

The retail price of the Redmi Note 11 in India starts at Rs. 13,499 for the base variant with 4G of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 14,499 and the top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 15,999. The phone comes in three colour options - Horizon Blue, Space Black, and Starburst White.

The phone will start selling from 12 noon today on Amazon and Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Mi Studios, and major retail outlets across the country

In terms of launch offers, the company has announced that both the 64GB variants were launched with introductory pricing. This means that this price will increase – though Xiaomi didn’t announce when will the prices change.

Besides the company is also offering a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on Bank of Baroda cards thus bringing the effective price down to Rs. 12,499, Rs 14499 and Rs. 14,999 respectively. The phone can be bought at a no-cost EMI as well.

First Sale Check out the Redmi Note 11 on Amazon Price starts at Rs. 13,499 Sale starts at 12 Noon

Redmi Note 11 key specifications

The Redmi Note 11 sports a 6.43-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 1000 nits of peak brightness and a 90 Hz refresh rate.

The phone is powered by an Octa-Core Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone comes in multiple storages and memory variants with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The phone supports a virtual RAM feature that allows RAM expansion up to 8GB. It also supports storage expansion via a MicroSD card.

The Redmi Note 11 comes with a quad-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP portrait sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is housed in a hole punch cutout and is a 13MP sensor.

The Note 11 ships with MIUI 13 based on Android 11 out of the box. The phone draws power from a 5000 mAh battery which supports 33W fast charging over a USB type C port. The display on the phone comes with Gorilla Glass protection and is IP53 rated for dust and water resistance. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR blaster.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!