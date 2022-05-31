Redmi K50 Ultra could ship with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi is prepping up to introduce the Redmi K50 Ultra in the Chinese market. The smartphone is going to be the third edition of the series after Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro. According to a report by 91Mobiles (opens in new tab), popular tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed the launch timeline and a few key details regarding the upcoming device.

It is being said that the smartphone will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor that was launched recently alongside the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. Expectations are that we will get to see the smartphone in the second half of 2022, which means between July to December.

The smartphone could be seen carrying a 2K OLED display complemented with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device may get Dolby Vision support too. In terms of charging capacity, we can get to see a 100W fast charging support in the Redmi K50 Ultra.

Until now, only a limited amount of information is available regarding smartphone. It seems like the readers have to wait for a while to know more details regarding the specifications, features, and pricing of the smartphone.

What will be the competition?

As of now, there are only announcements regarding devices running on the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 flagship processor. However, we can say that the Redmi K50 Ultra could be seen competing with the OnePlus 10 Ultra and Moto Frontier, possibly as both the devices are expected to run on the same processor.

Apart from that, it has also been announced that the Moto device will offer a 200MP primary shooter. It will be interesting to see the inclination of the audience considering the capacity of these upcoming devices.

We can also get to see the latest Snapdragon flagship processor in the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra. Not only this, but we can expect the device to outclass its competitors in terms of camera prowess as it will get sensors from Leica.

Best Android phones 2022: which Google-powered mobile should you buy?