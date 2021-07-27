Redmi K40 Gaming phone could get a Snapdragon 870 variant soon

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition phone just made its way to global markets as the Poco F3 GT, but it looks like it is about to be dethroned as the best gaming phone from Xiaomi already.

As the name suggests, it is a gaming-centric device in the Redmi K40 series, which already includes multiple budget smartphones. On Weibo, the company shared a teaser poster of a new gaming smartphone in the same family without getting into the details or the differences.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Snapdragon 870 is considered a gaming platform because of its high maximum frequency of 3.2GHz.

In a separate development, a Chinese tipster that goes by the name of Digital Chat Station mentioned that the new version of the Redmi K40 Gaming phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset, but will be very similar to the original model otherwise. It is also expected to come at a competitive price.

Notably, the standard Redmi K40 with the Snapdragon 870 already exists, but without the gaming extras such as RGB lighting or shoulder buttons. With that in mind, we don’t expect the new gaming phone to be too different in other aspects.

#DigitalChatStation There is also a Redmi K40G competing product behind the next door. The main configuration is very close. The processor is replaced by the Snapdragon 870, which is also very competitive.July 26, 2021 See more

As a refresher, the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition (aka the Poco F3 GT) has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ certification and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. It is paired with a dual stereo speaker setup with Hi-Res audio.

There’s a triple-camera array with a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. The battery is rated at 5,065mAh and supports 67W fast charging. Other features include an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a cooling structure for the processor and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

In China, the Redmi K40 Gaming phone starts at CNY 1,999 (~Rs 23,000) for the 6GB + 128GB variant, CNY 2,199 (~Rs 25,500) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, CNY 2,399 (~Rs 28,000) for 8GB + 256GB and CNY 2,699 (~Rs 31,000) for 12GB + 256GB. Its Snapdragon counterpart is likely to be priced a little higher.

