Redmi K40 Gaming phone could get a cheaper 'Lite' variant

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi could be looking to introduce another smartphone in its K40 series. This would follow the launch of the Redmi K40 Gaming smartphone which features a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

According to reports, the new K series smartphone from Redmi could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC which would mean that it would be slightly less powerful than the current K40 Gaming smartphone.

According to a new leak from Digital Chat Station the upcoming Redmi K series smartphone features a Dimensity 1100 (MT6891) chipset with a punch hole camera and a high refresh rate display that has a resolution of 2400×1080.

As the name suggests, the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 sits just below the Dimensity 1200 in terms of specifications. This is an octa-core 5G chipset built on a 6nm process. It is an eight-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A78 cores operating at up to 2.6GHz and four Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. The nine-core Arm Mali-G77 GPU will take care of graphics. It also has the same HyperEngine 3.0 gaming suite.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC supports up to 144Hz display with zero-lag visual and supports up to Full HD+ resolution. It brings in the same set of connectivity and 5G features as seen on the Dimensity 1200 which includes Bluetooth 5.2, ultra-low latency true wireless stereo audio and LC3 encoding for higher quality audio.

In the optics department, the Dimensity 1100 packs support for up to 108MP camera setup and also comes with MediaTek’s APU 3.0 for high-performance computing and all the AI features also make into the cut.

Besides this, the leak also suggests that the new Redmi K40 series smartphone could come with 5000mAh and support for 67W fast charging. It is expected to come with a 64MP main camera and will be a cheaper version of the K40 Gaming Edition. Considering the Redmi K40 Gaming had a starting price is CYN 1999, the new device is expected to be priced around CYN 1500.