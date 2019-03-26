Trending

Redmi 7 may launch as a rebranded Redmi Y3 in India

By Mobile phones  

A confusing exercise

Image source- TENAA

A  device with Wi-Fi certification for its M1810F6G model number was recently listed on the Wi-Fi Alliance portal; reports claimed that it was the Redmi Y3.

However, using a combination of analysis, Wi-Fi certification, TENAA listings and internal sources, XDA Developers has found out about the existence of eight distinct model numbers in the M1810F6 lineup, one of which is the M1810F6I (onc_india) Redmi 7 (India). 

It looks like the device listed as the Redmi Y3 will be rebranded as Redmi 7 when it comes to India. 

The smartphone will run MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. The listing also tells us that the Redmi Y3 will support only the 2.4GHz band for Wi-Fi. This is a hint that Xiaomi is aiming for the budget sector with the Redmi 7- perhaps the sub-10k segment.

Read more: Xiaomi Redmi 7

The specs of the Redmi 7/Y3 are still a mystery, but Xiaomi is expected to upgrade from the Y2's Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 to at least 632 or 636, if not a Snapdragon 660 SoC. Like other Xiaomi devices in the segment, 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB and 64GB options in terms of storage can safely be expected.

See more Mobile phones news