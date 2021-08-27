Redmi 10 Prime will be India’s first phone with MediaTek Helio G88 chipset

Redmi 10 Prime will be Redmi’s next budget phone in the series which is set to launch in India on September 3. Ahead of the launch in India, the company has confirmed the chipset of the phone in a tweet.

The Redmi 10 Prime will be powered by the new MediaTek Helio G88 processor which was announced recently along with the MediaTek Helio G96. With the launch on September 3, the Redmi 10 Prime will be the first phone with the new chipset in India.

India’s first phone with MediaTek Helio G88

The MediaTek Helio G88 is an eight-core mobile processor with two Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs operating up to 2GHz and six Arm Cortex-A55 CPUs. For gaming, the chipset comes with Arm Mali-G52 MC2 clocked at 1GHz. On the memory front, the Helio G88 can handle up to 1800MHz 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC 5.1.

The chipset also supports up to 90Hz screen, 64MP main cameras. Other key features include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, up to 2k 30fps video recording, and MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 lite gaming suite.

Redmi 10 Prime specs

The Redmi 10 Prime will be the successor to the Redmi 9 Prime from 2020. The device could be a re-branded version of the Redmi 10 which was unveiled globally recently. In terms of specifications, the Redmi 10 Prime is expected to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The device is expected to feature a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. In the camera department, it is said to come with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth camera. An 8MP selfie shooter on the front is also expected. The teaser also suggests a dual speaker setup and gradient finish. The device will be sold on Amazon.

Along with the phone, the company will also announce the new pair of truly wireless earbuds. The TWS will come with a Qualcomm chipset, Bluetooth 5.2, 30 hours battery life, touch controls, and a sweat-proof design.

