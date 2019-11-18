Realme X2 Pro pre-orders go live ahead of launch in India

Realme is going to launch its first flagship phone in India, the Realme X2 Pro, on November 20. Ahead of its imminent launch, the pre-orders have gone live for interested buyers on company's website.

The 'Blind Order' requires customers to pay a deposit amount of Rs 1,000 for placing the order for the Realme X2 Pro. The company has 855 units of the phone up for pre-order. After the phone is launched, pre-order customers need to pay the balance amount until November 21, following which the phone will be shipped by Realme.

Realme X2 Pro is priced starting CNY 2,699 in China which roughly translates to Rs 28,000. We expect the Indian pricing to be around the same price point.

Realme X2 Pro specifications

Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has a 90Hz refresh rate and supports HDR10+ playback with a 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut range. The screen is coated with a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection against regular wear and tear. A fingerprint sensor is also embedded in the display.

The phone has an aluminum chassis and is 8.7mm thick, weighing just about 199 grams. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset with octa-core CPU and an overclocked Adreno 640 GPU at 700MHz. This is paired with upto 12GB RAM and upto 256GB UFS 3.0 storage.

Realme X2 Pro has a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 13MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. It can also record upto 4K at 60fps and supports gyro-based Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS).

On the front, there's a 16MP selfie camera housed within a waterdrop-style notch. The phone has stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos supported by two amplifiers and hi-res audio playback.

The X2 Pro has a 4,000mAh battery with a 50W SuperVOOC fast charging standard which can charge the battery from 0-100% in 35 minutes. The phone comes in two colours, Lunar White and Neptune Blue.