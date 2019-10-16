Flagship Realme X2 Pro to launch in India on November 20

The Realme X2 Pro will launch in India on November 20, and will be the company’s first flagship to land in the country.

Realme India has started sending out teasers which confirm that the X2 Pro will be unveiled at an event in New Delhi. The invite also suggests some ‘other surprises’ to be expected too. The Realme X2 Pro was unveiled in China on October 15, and will now come to other Asian and European markets, including India.

It was originally teased to launch in India in December, but an earlier launch is always welcome.

Realme X2 Pro specifications

For its first flagship, Realme is going all out with the hardware specifications. The Realme X2 Pro will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 855+ chipset, with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The 128 and 256GB storage variants also get UFS 3.0 storage for faster operations.

As with many current flagships, the X2 Pro also has a 90Hz refresh rate display for smoother user experience. It is a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a notch on the top. It is covered by Gorilla Glass 5 and has an in-display fingerprint scanner too.

It will be yet another Realme device with a 64MP quad-camera setup, consisting of a 64MP Samsung Bright ISOCELL GW1 image sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, a 13MP telephoto lens that can provide shots with a 20x hybrid zoom, an 8MP ultrawide shooter with a 115-degree field of view and a 2MP depth sensor for portraits.

The other notable hardware addition is the inclusion of SuperVOOC Flash Charge, which can take the Realme X2 Pro’s 4,000 mAh battery from 0 to full in just about 35 minutes with an output of 50W.

In China, the Realme X2 Pro was priced at CNY 2,699 (~ Rs 27,000) for the 6GB + 64GB variant, CNY 2,899 (~ Rs 29,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant and CNY 3,299 (~ Rs 33,000) for the top model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Cement and Brick Master Editions were also unveiled. The Indian pricing is expected to be similar to the Chinese pricing, or a little higher.