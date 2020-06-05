Realme Watch first sale at 12 noon today in India

Realme Watch will go on sale for the first time in India today. The watch was announced alongside Realme TV 32-inch , Realme TV 43-inch, and Buds Air Neo recently. Along with the watch, the Narzo 10A budget smartphone is also set to go on sale today noon.

Realme Watch is the company’s second wearable tracker after the Realme Band. The Realme Watch promises a lot for the asking price. Here’s is everything you need to know before heading to get yourself one.

Realme Watch Pricing and availability

Price : Rs 3,999

: Rs 3,999 Available on: Flipkart and realme.com starting 12 noon

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme Watch specs and features

It comes with a 1.4-inch touch colour display with a resolution of 320 x 320. The max brightness is 380 nits, which is as bright a TV. The display is covered by a 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3. The watch is pre-loaded with 12 watch faces and over a hundred watch faces will be soon sent via OTA update. It harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and is also IP68 water and dust resistance.

The Realme Watch comes interchangeable straps, it comes in two options - classic strap and fashion strap. As of today’s sale, only Black strap will go on sale. More colourful watch straps will be sold separately, including orange, blue and green. The watch can track 14 sports mode including a cricket mode. Furthermore, it also features continuous heart rate sensor and SPo2 to monitor oxygen blood level.

The can push notifications and alerts for everything you get on your phone. However, you won’t be able to reply to messages. You can change and control the settings in the Realme link app. Further, the watch can also control music, capture image and you can find your phone with a single click if you’ve misplaced it.

Realme Narzo 10A sale on Flipkart

Price : Rs 8,499

: Rs 8,499 Available on: Flipkart, realme.com starting 12 noon

Realme Narzo 10A Specs

Narzo 10A features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a mini drop-style notch and an 89.8% screen-to-body ratio. It is packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging capabilities. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

The Narzo 10A comes with a 12 MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a portrait lens, and a macro lens. There is also a fingerprint scanner. Over to the front, it has a 5MP sensor.