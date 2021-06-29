Realme Narzo 30 (4G) goes on sale: price, specs, availability

Realme Narzo 30 budget phone will go on sale for the first time today in India. The Realme Narzo 4G variant powered by MediaTek Helio chipset was launched in India alongside the Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2, and Realme FHD 32-inch smart TV, which will also go on sale today.

The Realme Narzo 30 4G variant was first announced back in May in Malaysia. The Realme Narzo 30 4G variant comes with a 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery, 30W fast charging, and a 48MP triple rear camera.

Realme Narzo 30 (4G) price, availability, and offers

The Realme Narzo 30 starts at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 14,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant. Colour options include Racing Silver and Racing Blue. During the first sale, the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage will be available for Rs 11,999.

In terms of offers, you can get Rs 500 flat off with ICICI Bank credit card and credit card EMI transaction. Additionally, you can also avail 7% instant discount on EMI transactions using YES bank credit cards and 5% unlimited cash back with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Realme Narzo 30 (4G) specs and features

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme Narzo 30 4G is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset clocked at 2.05GHz which is paired with Arm Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. This is also one of the cheapest smartphones to feature the same. The device is available in two configurations - 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB.

In the visual department, the Realme Narzo 30 comes with a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution, and 580 nits peak brightness. It is an LCD panel. The device draws power from a 5,000mAh battery unit which is backed by a 30W fast charging. Out of the box, the Realme Narzo 30 runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

In the camera department, the Realme Narzo 30 sports a 48MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP mono lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Selfies are handled by a 16MP punch-hole camera on the front.

Other features of the device include a 3.5mm headphone, Type-C port, a dedicated microSD card slot, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Realme Narzo 30 weighs 192 grams and has a 9.4mm profile.

Realme 32-inch Full HD smart TV

Rs 1,000 early bird offer This Realme smart TV comes with a 32-inch panel with Full HD resolution, 400 nits brightness, quad-core MediaTek 64-bit processor paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB internal storage. Buy Realme 32-inch Full HD smart TV on Flipkart Rs 18,999 Rs 17,999

View Deal