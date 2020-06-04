Realme Narzo 10A sale is on June 5 at 12 PM

The Realme Narzo 10A will be once again on shelves tomorrow (June 5). The company has announced that the smartphone will be on sale at 12 PM. The budget handset is priced below the Rs 10,000 mark and is aimed at potential buyers on Flipkart and its own Realme store.

Realme took to Twitter to announce the smartphone’s sale set for tomorrow. The Narzo 10A comes in two colour variants - There is a So Blue and a So White variant. There is a single 3GB/128GB variant and it’s currently retailing at Rs. 8,499 (~$112).

It has a special discount price of Rs.500 from the original price of Rs.8,999. Additionally, Flipkart buyers can get a 5% cashback on Flipkart’s Axis Bank Credit cards and 10% off when using an Axis Bank Buzz credit card. The smartphone will also be available at an EMI option starting at Rs.709 per month.

#realmeNarzo10A is the choice of every young player!✔️ Massive 5000mAh Battery✔️ MediaTek Helio G70 Gaming Processor✔️ 6.5” Large DisplaySale tomorrow at 12 PM on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv and @Flipkart.Know more: https://t.co/jjJ1zye5fY pic.twitter.com/v4QroEYlcyJune 4, 2020

The device launched a few weeks back, aims at being the best budget gaming device. Design-wise, the Relame Narzo 10A comes with a matte finish polycarbonate back giving users an ergonomic feel and grip when held in the hands. There is a 6.5-inch LCD HD display with a resolution of 1560x720 pixels and a mini-drop notch at the centre.

Priced at under 10K segment, the device has quite a punch packed inside. It is powered by the Mediatek G70 octa-core CPU clocked up to 2.0 GHz.

Optics include a 12MP sensor equipped triple-camera setup along with a 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 5MP selfie shooter.

The device packs in a 5,000mAh battery and have support for 10W charging. IT also has reverse charging support. As for connectivity, it has the latest 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS.

It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, a micro USB port for charging, dual nano-SIM card and a MicroSD slot for expansion. Realme’s Narzo 10A runs Realme UI based on Android 10 out of the box.

