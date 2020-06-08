Realme Narzo 10, OnePlus 8 go on sale in India

BBK’s sub-brands OnePlus and Realme look to start sales of their smartphones again as their supply manufacturer Oppo resumes its factory operations in India. The Realme Narzo 10 and the OnePlus 8 has gone on sale at 12 PM today via the respective e-commerce platforms Flipkart, Amazon and the company’s own websites.

Realme Narzo 10 Price and availability

Realme Narzo 10 went go on sale at 12PM IST via Flipkart and Realme’s own realme.com websites. The budget smartphone that got unveiled last month, comes in a single 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant in Green and White colours. It is priced at Rs. 11,999 and the sale includes a bucket load of offers.

Realme Narzo 10 Offers

Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card offers a 5% unlimited cashback while the Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card also has a 5% offer. The smartphone has a price tag that is already inclusive of a Rs.1000 special discount. The e-commerce giant Flipkart also has EMIs for the smartphone starting from Rs.1000/month. Additionally, realme.com also gives you a cashback of up to Rs. 500 if you use MobikWik.

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

OnePlus 8 Price and Availability

The OnePlus 8 is also going on sale in India today. The company launched the device way back in April but hasn’t been able to streamline the sales due to the virus. The smartphone will go on sale starting 12 noon today via Amazon and OnePlus’ own website. The smartphone comes in Green, Black and Interstellar glow colours. At the time of this writing, the OnePlus 8 is still available on OnePlus.in.

It is available starting at Rs. 44,999 for 8GB RAM/128GB storage and Rs. 49,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, while a lower 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant is exclusive to Amazon starting at Rs. 41,999. However, it is worth noting that the 6GB variant isn’t currently visible on sale.

OnePlus 8 offers

As always, Amazon has great offers for the device starting from an instant discount of Rs. 2000 when using SBI’s credit card which is also applicable for EMI transactions.

Other offers include Jio’s bundle offer that includes benefits worth Rs. 6000. These offers are valid on both Amazon and OnePlus websites. Both the websites also have no-cost EMI options up to 12 months from all major banks.

Apart from this, Amazon’s own Amazon pay cashback of Rs.1000 for customers who pre-booked the device in advance. There is also another offer where Audible’s 6 free audiobooks with a membership will be available for the buyers.

You can check out the specifications of the OnePlus 8 and Realme Narzo 10 here.

