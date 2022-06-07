Realme GT Neo 3T hits the global market with a dated Snapdragon processor

Audio player loading…

Realme has recently refreshed its GT Neo series with the launch of the Realme GT Neo 3T in the global market. The smartphone is said to be a rebranded version of the Realme Q5 Pro that was rolled out just a few days ago. The smartphone comes with a racing-flag based rear panel and another traditional colour black option.

The Realme branding can be seen at the bottom left corner, and the rectangular camera module at the top left corner. The power button is available at the top right corner of the screen, along with the volume rockers at the left spine of the device.

As for the pricing, the Realme GT Neo 3T's 8GB RAM variant, along with 128GB internal storage is priced at $470, which converts to Rs 36,600. On the other hand, the 8GB RAM variant along with 256GB internal storage is available for $510, which converts to Rs 39,700. The smartphone is being shipped in three colour options, including Shade Black, Drifting White, and Dash Yellow.

Realme GT Neo 3T specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3T comes equipped with a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display complemented with a 120Hz refresh rate along with 1300 nits of peak brightness.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor with Adreno 650 graphics processing unit (GPU). The storage of the smartphone is also expandable via a microSD card. The handset operated on the Realme UI 3.0 based on the Android 12 operating system.

For security purposes, the smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. In terms of camera, the handset rocks a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary snapper, 8MP ultra wide-angle snapper, and a 2MP snapper. In addition, it sports a 16MP front sensor for video calls and selfies. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery along with 80W fast charging support.

Is it going to be a good mid-ranger?

Considering the fact that the Realme GT Neo 3T ships with a dated Snapdragon 870 processor, we cannot say that it is a decent mid-ranger. As of now, there are multiple devices like Realme GT Neo 2 5G, OnePlus 9R, and others.

These devices were launched more than a year ago in the Indian market. The smartphone could have been a much better deal if it shipped with a Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G processor, which we got to see in the OnePlus 9RT.

Both the smartphones are available at similar price range in the market. Moreover, the device will not be able to compete in the Indian market if launched at a price around Rs 40,000 as there are options like iQoo 9 SE offering a better chipset, Snapdragon 888 processor, at a price below Rs 35,000.

