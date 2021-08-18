Realme GT and GT Master Edition flagships launched in India

Realme is amongst the fastest-growing smartphone brands in the world, but all of that has been due to its budget and mid-range devices. Today, it unveiled its first premium smartphone in the form of the Realme GT, along with the design-centric Realme GT Master Edition.

Realme’s last and only flagship phone before this was the Realme X50 Pro from February 2020, after which the brand shifted its focus to the cheaper offerings. That changed today with the Realme GT and its Master Edition sidekick.

The Realme Book Slim laptop was also unveiled, marking the company’s entry into yet another category.

Realme GT

The Realme GT made its debut in China earlier this year, followed by Europe this Summer before finally coming to India. It is now the cheapest smartphone with the Snapdragon 888 chipset, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It comes with up to 7GB of additional virtual RAM. There’s also a VC chamber and stainless steel frame to keep the thermals in check.

The Realme GT has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution. Its battery has a capacity of 4,500mAh and supports 65W Super Dart fast charging, which should take about 35 minutes for a recharge.

For photography, the Realme GT has a triple-camera setup with a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. It will come with many shooting modes such as scene detection, UIS, 4K video, starry sky, Nightscape, etc.

Realme GT Price in India is Rs 37,999 for the base 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 41,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. It will be available on Flipkart starting August 25 in Dashing Blue, Dashing Silver and Racing Yellow.

Realme GT Master Edition

The company also unveiled a new premium mid-range smartphone today in the form of the Realme GT Master Edition, which brings a new design to the flagship platform at a lower price.

The Voyager Grey colourway comes with a vegan leather finish with troughs and borrows to mimic what a travel suitcase would look like. Along with that, it comes in a frosted Lunar White colour and Cosmos Black.

The Realme GT Master Edition is powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset, which is a 6nm platform that succeeds the Snapdragon 765G series with 40% higher performance. It too gets a vapour chamber for cooling.

It has a similar 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits of peak brightness, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. As for cameras, the Realme GT Master Edition has a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter.

It also comes with a new Street Photography mode which brings Kodak-inspired filters, instant focus with mm control, focus peaking, and more.

A 4,300mAh battery powers the phone along with support for 65W fast charging. There was no mention of MagDart charging at the launch, which a previous report hinted at.

The Realme GT Master Edition is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 29,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and will be available on Flipkart starting August 26. There will also be a 6GB+128GB variant at Rs 25,999, but that will be available later.