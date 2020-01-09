Realme fitness band teased by CEO Madhav Sheth

Alongside the launch of the Realme 5i, company CEO Madhav Sheth teased viewers with a glimpse of the rumoured Realme fitness band. During the presentation, Sheth took the fitness tracker out of his pocket and slapped it on his wrist.

The band was clad in yellow colour, the signature hue of Realme and is seemingly rectangular in shape. Earlier in December 2019, Sheth, during an AMA session, revealed the company's plans to foray into the lifestyle segment with its fitness band.

The Realme fitness tracker will go up against the likes of Xiaomi Mi Band and Honor Band range. As a result, we also believe that it will also be priced aggressively. However, it remains to be seen if the fitness tracker from Realme will use a colour display like the Mi Band 4 or a monochrome one.

While Sheth did not reveal a specific date as to when the company will launch this fitness band, he did state that we can expect it "soon". Earlier, Sheth had said in the AMA that the fitness tracker will be launched in the first half of 2020.

More intricate details about the Realme fitness tracker such as the sensors, connectivity, UI, health monitoring features remain unknown. Having said that, we expect the company to reveal more details about the fitness tracker gradually in the heads up to the launch.

Realme as a brand is venturing out of its comfort zone and into the consumer technology and lifestyle space with more products. It has already launched and sells the Buds Air wireless earbuds, wireless earphones, power bank, backpack, tote bag as accessories forming the lifestyle range.