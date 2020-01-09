Realme 5i launched in India, Realme 5 discontinued

With the turn of the year, Realme is back with another budget smartphone launch in India, this time with the Realme 5i, which will replace the Realme 5.

The Realme 5 series was launched in India in August 2019, with all of them adopting a new design language as well as sporting quad-cameras. As the trend with budget smartphones has always been, Realme refreshed the 5 with the new Realme 5i, bringing most of the same specs to an even lower price tag. Going forward, the Realme 5 will be discontinued, and stocks will not be replenished. The 5i will take its position.

Realme 5i specifications

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme 5i is thus a very similar smartphone. At its heart is the 11nm octa-core Snapdragon 665 AIE chipset with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The front is the same, with a 6.52-inch LCD with a mini drop notch for the selfie camera, and has HD+ resolution. A new sunlight display technology is supposed to improve outdoor legibility. The back, however, gets a facelift with a new “sunrise design,” which brings a glossy polished texture to the curved back, instead of the diamond-cut pattern on the Realme 5.

The Realme 5i retains the same quad-camera setup consisting of a 12MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. EIS is available for video shooting with both, the primary as well as the ultrawide cameras. 4K capture and 240fps slow-motion also make the cut. The front camera uses an 8MP sensor.

The battery is rated at a hefty 5,000mAh, which also supports reverse charging (via OTG) to make the most of this big battery.

Realme 5i price in India

The Realme 5i is available in a single 64 + 4GB configuration, and is priced at Rs 8,999. The first sale is on January 15 on Flipkart and Realme’s website. Colour options include Forest Green and Aqua Blue.