Realme 5i launch set for January 9, teased on Flipkart

Realme 5i is going to be the first phone by the brand in 2020 and looks like a more affordable version of the Realme 5. Flipkart has revealed that the Realme 5i will launch in India on January 9 at 12:30 PM (IST).

Going by the specs, the Realme 5i has a lot in common with the Realme 5 like the 5,000mAh battery, quad-camera setup, 6.5-inch Fullscreen display and possibly the Snapdragon 665 chip.

Realme 5i will join the regular Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro lineup as the company aims to fill every budget segment with its smartphones like the competition.

The Realme 5i is reportedly on sale in Vietnam for VND 4.29 million which roughly translates to $185 (~Rs 13,300). Having said that, the Realme 5i is expected to retail between Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999 when it arrives in India later this week.

Realme 5i rumoured specifications

Realme 5i is reported to feature a 6.52-inch Full HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) screen with a waterdrop notch cutout on top. The phone has been teased to flaunt a new "Sunrise Design" which is a departure from the Crystal Design of the Realme 5.

The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 610 GPU. This is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage with an option to further increase it by up to 256GB via microSD card.

The 5i has a quad-camera setup on the rear which consists of a primary 12MP, f/1.8 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide angle lens, a 2MP macro camera and another 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there's an 8MP selfie camera that's a downgrade from 13MP selfie camera found on the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro.

There's a fingerprint sensor on the back and the battery is rated at 5,000mAh. The Realme 5i is expected to come in Blue and Green colours.