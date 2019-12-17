Realme X2 announced in India starting at Rs 19,999 alongside Realme Buds Air

Realme Mobiles has announced the Realme X2 in India today alongside the company's "true wireless" earphones dubbed Buds Air. The phone features the Snapdragon 730G chipset paired with a 64MP quad-camera setup making it one of the most powerful phones in the company's arsenal.

The Realme Buds Air, on the other hand, has been teased by the company now and then. These are pretty similar to the Apple AirPods but tad a bit affordable and are customized especially for Realme phones.

Let's take a look at the full specifications, price and availability dates of the Realme X2 and Realme Buds Air.

Realme X2 specifications

Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution and a waterdrop notch cutout on the top. The display is topped up with a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection against daily wear and tear.

The phone has a plastic-glass sandwich design with Gorilla Glass 5 on the back and it weighs around 180 grams.

Realme X2 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chip with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 618 GPU. This is paired with upto 8GB of RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage options with a dedicated slot for expanding storage by upto 256GB.

The quad-camera setup on the back consists of a primary 64MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there's a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The loudspeakers on the X2 are tweaked by Dolby Atmos and there's a fingerprint sensor tucked under the display as well.

Realme X2 has a 4,000mAh battery which supports 30W fast charging courtesy of VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 standard. Realme claims that the battery can be charged from 0 to 100% in under 75 minutes.

Realme X2 Price and availability

Realme X2 starts at Rs 16,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, Rs 18,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB variant and Rs 19,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The X2 will be offered in three colour options-- Pearl Green, Blue and White.

The Realme X2 goes on sale from December 20 at 12 noon on Flipkart and Realme India store.

Realme Buds Air features, pricing and availability

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme Buds Air are the company's attempt at making their first "true wireless" earphones and looks eerily similar to Apple AirPods. The Buds Air is available in three colour options-- Black, White and Yellow and is priced at Rs 3,999.

The wireless earpods features a custom R1 chip and a 12mm driver that has been tweaked to optimize the bass levels. The Buds Air support Bluetooth 5.0 and connects almost instantly with Realme phones similar to the pairing method used by the AirPods on iPhone.

The Buds Air also support wireless charging and come with a case that doubles up as a charging unit with USB Type-C. The Realme earpods come built-in with Google Assistant and support touch based inputs to launch the Assistant and control music, calls.

Realme Buds Air goes on sale from December 17 on Flipkart and Realme India store under its "Hate-to-wait" sale. The first sale for the Buds Air is scheduled for December 23 at 12 noon.