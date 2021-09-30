Realme enters consumer appliances segment with its washing machine

Realme had announced that it will unveil a range of smart home products this festive season. And today, Realme announced the launch of the brand new Realme TechLife Washing Machine range ahead of The Big Billion Days 2021.

With the launch of its washing machine lineup, Realme is making its entry into the large consumer appliance segment.

Speaking at the launch, Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India, Europe & Latin America, said, “Under our Realme TechLife, we are focusing on products that make for a robust ecosystem, and we are extremely proud that owing to our sustained efforts and the support our fans bestowed upon us, we are entering the consumer appliance segment with the launch of ‘Realme TechLife Washing Machine’ range. We understand the requirements of our consumers and have led the market disruption in various categories like smartphones, TVs, AIOT devices, etc. and now, we want to disrupt the consumer appliance segment."

Features in Realme washing machines and its price

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The Realme range of washing machines is equipped with intelligent features that include smart sensors, Fabric safe wash, 150W powerful motor, In-Built Heater and IPX4 water-resistant panels. The new range seeks to offer a bigger capacity (7.5kg) with robust features at a budget price.

Speaking about the launch, Hari G Kumar, Vice President, Large Appliances at Flipkart, said, “We are excited to announce Realme’s foray into the large consumer appliance segment on Flipkart. With the first-ever Realme TechLife Washing Machine, we hope to deliver multifunctional and smart experiences to our customers.”

The washing machine range will be priced starting at Rs 12,990 and is available on Flipkart from today.