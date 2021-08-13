Realme Book Slim laptop to have a Thunderbolt 4 support

The Realme Book Slim will mark the company’s entry into the laptop market next week. While it will be the star of the launch, most of its features are already known. Today we got another major revelation in the form of Thunderbolt 4 connectivity.

The Realme Book laptop will make its global debut in India on August 18 , alongside the Realme GT series. Ever since its existence was confirmed, the brand has been revealing aspects about the machine regularly.

Today’s revelation might be the most surprising one yet, as Madhav Sheth confirmed that the Realme Book Slim laptop will have a Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C port — possibly making it one of the cheapest laptops with Thunderbolt support.

The upcoming #realmeBook Slim has everything you need. The Type C port in the laptop supports Thunderbolt 4 making it very versatile for users. From supporting display, data transfer to quick charging, it offers everything to make your life convenient.#DesignedToEmpower pic.twitter.com/K8jX6zPlmIAugust 12, 2021 See more

Thunderbolt 4 is Intel’s new interface that works over USB Type-C. It is a multi-purpose port that can handle data transfers at up to 40 Gbps, output to two 4K or one 8K display, fast charging at up to 100W and even support for external GPUs. It is also a convenient workaround for laptops that have fewer ports to continue to offer exhaustive connectivity without the space implications.

The footnote of the teaser does mention that only the Realme Book Slim with the Intel Core i5 will have Thunderbolt 4 support — suggesting that there will be a cheaper i3 model too, sans Thunderbolt capabilities.

Along with that, the Realme Book will come with a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2, a full-sized USB 3.1 Gen 1 and a 3.5mm headphone jack. While four aren’t a lot of ports, adding a multi-port dock should solve the problem.

Apart from that, it has also been confirmed that the Realme Book Slim will have a 3:2 2K screen with 100% sRGB coverage , Harman-Kardon speakers, fast charging, a 14.9mm sleek metal body with a 1.38 kg weight and a competitive price tag.