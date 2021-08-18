Realme Book Slim laptop launched with 11th Gen Intel CPU, 3:2 screen, Thunderbolt 4

Realme has finally launched the Realme Book Slim in India which marks the entry of the company in the thin and light laptop category. This new device has been teased by the company for quite a while now and most of the specifications were revealed before its launch.

The laptop was launched at an online event in India alongside the Realme GT series of smartphones. It comes with an 11th Gen Intel CPU, 14-inch 2K 3:2 ratio display and Intel Iris Xe graphics along with an all-metallic unibody design.

Realme Book Slim India price and availability

The Realme Book Slim is available in India at a starting price of Rs 46,999 for the Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant, and Rs 59,999 for the Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM with 512GB storage variant. It is available in two colours, Real Blue and Real Grey.

The Realme Book Slim can be purchased on Flipkart from August 30 at a special introductory price of Rs 44,999 for the Core i3 version and Rs 56,999 for the Core i5 version. The laptops will be available for purchase on Realme's own website and Flipkart.

Realme Book Slim: Specs and feature

The Realme Book Slim comes with a 14-inch 2K display with a resolution of 2160 x 1440, and has a 3:2 aspect ratio. The laptop is 14.9mm thin and has a metallic unibody along with a tall display and weighs 1.38kg. The heat produced inside the device is expelled from the top which means it can safely be used on beds.

On the inside, the laptop comes with either the Intel Core i5-1135G7 or the Core i3-1135G7 CPUs along with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM along with either 256GB or 512GB PCIE SSD Gen 4. This is accompanied by Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

The Realme Book Slim comes with Harman Kardon speakers for stereo sound with DTS HD surround sound along with an integrated HD camera in the top bezel. It has a dual-mic noise cancellation with the AI algorithm. In terms of ports, it has two USB Type-C ports one of which is a thunderbolt, USB Type-A, and a 3.5mm audio port. It has a fingerprint scanner for security as well.

It comes with a 54Wh battery that supports 65W fast charging through the USB Type-C port. The laptop can charge up to 50% in 30 minutes using the fast charge capability. It comes with a backlit keyboard that has 1.3mm key travel. It also comes with a PC connect feature which allows users to connect their smartphones to the PC and transfer files as well. In terms of OS, the laptop runs on Windows 10 with the option to upgrade to Windows 11.