Realme 9 5G, Speed Edition and TechLife Watch S100 go on sale today

Realme introduced a couple of phones and a budget smartwatch in India just a few days back. The phones including the Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G Speed Edition along with the TechLife Watch S100 will be up for purchase in India starting today.

These products will be up for grabs via Flipkart, Realme’s official online store and other retail partners from 12 PM onwards.

The Realme 9 5G comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC, an FHD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a massive 5,000mAh battery. The Realme 9 5G Speed Edition features a 144Hz refresh rate FHD display and is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC.

Realme 9 5G, Speed Edition and TechLife Watch S100 price in India and availability

The retail price of Realme 9 5G in India has been set at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs. 17,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The phone comes in Stargaze White and Meteor Black colourways.

The Realme 9 5G Speed Edition has been priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The phone comes in Starry Glow and Azure Glow Black colour options.

The company is offering Rs. 1500 instant discount on Realme 9 5G and Rs. 2,000 on Realme 9 5G Speed Edition using SBI Credit Card & EMI transactions on Flipkart. In case you plan to purchase the phone directly from Realme.com, the same discount is available on ICICI credit card and EMI transactions.

The TechLife Watch S100 will retail in two colour options - Grey and Black. The smartwatch is available to purchase at an introductory price of Rs. 1,999.

Realme 9 5G, Speed Edition and TechLife Watch S100 features and specifications

The Realme 9 5G is a budget 5G phone that is equipped with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

The phone sports a triple rear camera setup which includes a 48MP primary snapper, 2MP B&W portrait sensor, and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, the phone has a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls. The phone draws power from a 5000mAh battery and supports an 18W Dart charge.

The Realme 9 SE or Speed Edition on the other hand is a slightly more powerful device of the two. This is in contrast to the norm where SE is normally associated with a stripped-down variant. It comes with a 6.6-inch FHD display with a 144 Hz refresh rate.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 778G 5G processor which is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Both the phones come with a Virtual memory feature that lets users enhance the memory when required.

It is equipped with a 48MP triple Nightscape camera setup and draws power from a 5000mAh battery supported by 30W DartCharge.

The Realme TechLife Watch S100 sports a 1.69-inch display with a resolution of 240x280 pixels and up to 530 nits brightness. The company says that the watch can deliver up to 12 days of battery backup.

It comes with over 110 Watch faces and is IP68 certified. It can track SpO2 level and heart rate apart from being able to track 24 sports modes.