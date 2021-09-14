Realme 8i goes for sale on Flipkart today

The Realme 8i is the newest smartphone addition to the company's budget lineup of devices in India. The new mobile phone was launched alongside the Realme 8s at an event last week.

The Realme 8i has been targeted at the budget segment gamers and offers features like a 120Hz refresh rate display and a Mediatek Helio G96 chipset which according to the company makes this a viable gaming device.

Realme 8i price and availability

The Realme 8i 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 13,999 and the 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 15,999. It will go for sale today at 12 noon and will have bank offers that include a Rs 1,000 discount from both HDFC and ICICI banks. It will be available for purchase on Realme's own website, Flipkart and other retail partners.

Realme 8i: Specs and features

The more budget option of the two, the Realme 8i comes with a 6.6-inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 600 nits of peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour space. On the inside, it comes with a Mediatek Helio G96 chipset which has been manufactured using a 12 nm process and features two 2.05GHz A76 cores and six A55 cores.

The Realme 8i offers 5GB Virtual RAM for 6GB RAM variant that has 128GB internal storage. But the 4GB RAM variant with 64GB internal storage does not support virtual RAM.

The mobile device features a 5000mAh battery that supports up to 18W fast charging. In terms of cameras, it comes with a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP primary sensor that has an f/1.8 aperture and a Black and White lens along with another ultra macro lens with a 4cm shooting distance. On the front, a 16MP lens helps take selfies and make video calls.

The smartphone is 8.5mm thin and weighs 194 grams and is available in two colours include Space Black and Space Purple.