Realme 7i with a quad-camera setup may launch in India soon

From the time it was announced, Realme as a brand has been very busy. In India, the company has launched more phones than any other brand during the same period and has tasted reasonable success as well. Keeping the record intact, Realme is rumoured to bring the Realme 7i to India soon.

To recall the Realme 7 series was launched in the first week of September in India and now a listing on the company’s official support forum on its website suggests that the Realme 7i could be the next to make a debut in the country.

Realme 7i key specifications

The Realme 7i was launched in Indonesia on September 17 and was initially tipped to get an October launch. Talking about key specifications of the Realme 7i, the phone comes with a 6.5-inches IPS LCD panel with a hole punch notch to house the selfie camera. The display on this phone comes with a 90Hz refresh rate capability.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 662 SoC and is available in a couple of RAM and storage options with 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB. It is rumoured that the company may launch the phone with 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage options in India.

On the optics side, the Realme 7i comes with a quad-camera setup with a primary 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide snapper, a 2-megapixel sensor for macro shots and a 2-megapixel B&W sensor. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone runs on Realme UI on top of Android 10 and is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support.

Realme 7i price in India

In Indonesia, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage edition of Realme 7i retails at IDR 3,199,000 and the top-end variant with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage is priced at IDR 3,999,000. While there are no leaks or rumours around the pricing, however, you can expect the phone to be priced around Rs.15,000 in India.

