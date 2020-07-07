PUBG Mobile’s new Livik map update is now available

PUBG’s growing popularity has finally made the franchise bring some updates to its mobile users. With the 0.19 update of the game, we get a new map and a barrage of new features.

The new PUBG Mobile update is now available for download on Android as well as iOS. As always, all of your teammates will have to be updated to the latest version to be able to match together. Season 14 will start on July 14, with the theme being ‘Spark the Flame’.

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

The biggest change is the addition of the new Livik map which is based in the Nordic region. It brings a combination of terrains such as ice-clad mountains, grasslands, deserts and waterfalls, taking a page out of all the existing maps. It is the smallest Classic map now available, spanning just 2km x 2km. A maximum of 52 players can play at a time, with the matches lasting about 15 minutes.

There are two map-exclusive weapons for Livik. First up is the P90 SMG which has a 50 bullet clip size and uses 9mm bullets. Next up is the Mk 12, which is a designated marksman rifle. The SPAS shotgun that was spotted on the beta did not make the cut. Most interestingly, a monster truck has also been added which can go over all sorts of terrains with ease.

For the first week, players can also participate in warm-up gameplay called Unranked Classic. This will allow them to check out the new updates without affecting their ranking.

Gameplay improvements include a distinct notification for when the flare gun fails to summon an airdrop successfully. Players can set if they want to prioritise extended mags or quickdraw mags. While landing on the island, the altimeter now shows the exact distance to the ground instead of a vague bar. The team leaders will also be reminded to mark a landing location before dropping.