PUBG Battlegrounds 15.2 arrives on public test servers - drones, EMT gear, and more

PUBG Battlegrounds recently announced that the game is going to introduce drones and other tactical gear with the latest update. Finally, the latest update of the game has made its debut on the public test servers and will go on live servers in the upcoming week.

The 15.2 update of PUBG Battlegrounds brings new tutorial modes along with tactical gears and improvements for two rifles in the game - Win94 and VSS. Krafton has released an official blog post regarding the update that states that PUBG Battlegrounds will be getting a new lobby theme, game modes, and tactical gear.

The update will be available for the gamers starting from January 12. In addition, the game is also going free to play with this update, and the players who were on the platform before the transition will be awarded a PUBG special commemorative pack.

First things first, similar to Krafton's PUBG New State, PUBG Battlegrounds is also getting drones that will help the gamers in scouting a map. All the gamers will be allowed to use drones in Sandbox mode, custom games, normal matches, and training modes.

Talking specifically about drones, they will possess the ability to grab loot items and bring them to the player in control. Drones will come with an operating radius of 300 metres and can survive damage via explosives, water, gunfire, vehicle collision, and fire.

They can also be used by the players to get a drone view of the map. One thing that the users have to keep in mind while using drones is that these devices make noise in flight which can be a disadvantage in the game.

Apart from the drones, the game is also getting EMT gear that will be available in different modes. The EMT gear will comprise two bandage stacks and will let the gamers heal quickly for faster revival. However, it will also reduce the combat flexibility of the player for a limited time.

Lastly, PUBG Battlegrounds 15.2 update brings two tutorial modes for both returning and new players, including the basic training mode and the AI training mode. The basic training mode will focus on explaining character movements, shooting and grabbing weapons, using healing items, and reviving teammates.

On the other hand, the AI training mode will focus more on training the players for real battle royale matches by placing them in a dummy match with 99 bots on the Erangel map.

