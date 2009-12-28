eBooks outsell real books for first time

Kindle ebooks are on the up

eBooks have outsold paper books for the first time this Christmas, according to Amazon.com.

More people bought Kindle books than physical one on Christmas day, making it the "most gifted item in Amazon's history", although there is no indication yet on whether the value of eBooks sold is also higher.

Amazon also claimed the Kindle was one of its highest selling electronics items alongside the iPod.

"We are grateful to our customers for making Kindle the most gifted item ever in our history," said Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon.com.