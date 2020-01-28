Poco X2 could be the cheapest smartphone to feature a 120Hz display

Poco is looking to build up the hype for the much-awaited Poco X2 in the week building up to the launch. The latest "teaser" confirms that it will sport a display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The Poco X2 is the highly-anticipated successor to the Poco F1, which fans and consumers had been waiting for over a year. Earlier this year, Xiaomi announced that Poco would be an independent brand going forward, which was soon followed by the confirmation of the Poco X2's existence. It will make its global debut in India on February 4.

You wanted to hear this. It's time to Xperience the Xtreme with a display that is #SmoothAF. Introducing the awesome 120Hz display on the #POCOX2. pic.twitter.com/sl8y1p01kAJanuary 28, 2020

Being aware of all the hype around this phone, Poco is looking to slowly tease the most notable aspects of the X2 in the days building up to the launch. The latest confirmation is a 120Hz refresh rate display. Higher refresh rate displays have only recently started getting common, and knowing Poco's history, the X2 could very well be one of the cheapest phones to sport one.

The other confirmed bit is the new Sony IMX686 image sensor for the primary camera. It is a 64MP sensor that employs pixel-binning to provide 16MP images. It will make the Poco X2 one of the first widely-available smartphones to sport Sony's new flagship optics. The rest of the cameras are expected to include an ultra-wide lens, a macro shooter, and a depth sensor.

Poco X2 reminds us of the Redmi K30/K30 Pro

Speculations suggest that the Poco X2 will be a rebadged Redmi K30/K30 Pro, which was announced in China in December. For reference, it too sports a 120Hz LCD with a quad-camera setup on the rear with the Sony IMX686 leading the charge. The front has a dual punch-hole notch for two selfie cameras.

The all-important processor at heart on the Redmi K30 is the new Snapdragon 765 chipset, which is not only powerful but also has native support for 5G.

It remains to be seen how many elements the Poco X2 will share with the Redmi K30. With the launch less than a week away, it shouldn't be long before we know a lot more about the most-anticipated smartphone in years.