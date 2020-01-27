POCO X2 confirmed to launch on February 4 in India

POCO X2 is officially the successor to the POCO F1, the company announced on Monday. Xiaomi recently revealed that POCO now functions as an independent entity with dedicated teams for production and marketing.

After the massive success of the POCO F1 which was launched in India in August 2018, the company didn't announce a successor until today. The social media handles of POCO shared the announcement with a link to its website. While the on-paper specifications of the POCO X2 have been kept under wraps, here's what the website reveals about it.

POCO X2: What to expect

POCO X2 was earlier spotted on Geekbench and its scores were very similar to the Redmi K30 lending some credibility to the argument that Xiaomi could announced the Redmi K30 as the POCO X2 in India.

The website states that the phone will have an "extreme refresh rate" for a great gaming experience, a versatile camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, liquid cool solution and an efficient battery life.

As for the Redmi K30, it features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 playback. It is powered by Snapdragon 730G with Adreno 618 GPU and is paired with upto 8GB RAM and 256GB storage with an option to increase the storage by upto 256GB using microSD card.

The 64MP quad camera setup on the back consists of a primary 64MP sensor with an f/1.9, 8MP ultrawide angle lens, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there are two selfie cameras-- 20MP and 2MP depth sensor, housed within the dual punch-hole screen.

The fingerprint sensor is placed on the side and the phone has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging.